Eastbourne paediatric team wins Hero of the Month award

Ward clerk Angela Waters, who nominated the team, said, “The paediatric team of matron, nurses, doctors, health care assistants and housekeepers are an amazing team to work with, they are not just work colleagues they are my second family.

“The last year and a half has been a real challenge to us all after having to move location and they have given great support to the whole team when we have had a wobble.

“They always go above and beyond for our patients and parents. I would like to nominate them all as I think they deserve to have this, they are all heroes in my eyes.”

Chairman Steve Phoenix with Matron Liz Vaughan and the paediatric team. Photo from East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust. SUS-210923-120732001

Trust chairman, Steve Phoenix presented the team with a certificate and chocolates.