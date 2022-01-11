Eastbourne one of UK’s happiest places according to research

The new data-led study by Beds Divans analysed more than 400 UK weather stations to find which area in the UK is scientifically the happiest.

Based on the total number of sunlight hours an area has over the winter period, the study shows that Eastbourne is one of the naturally happiest places in the UK, with the town seeing 222 hours of predicted sunlight this winter.

With Blue Monday set to take place on January 17 and around two million people in the UK affected by Seasonal Affective Disorder, the study is inspired by research which states that two-fifths of UK adults feel more depressed due to dark nights.

Eastbourne. SUS-211116-140728001

The results also show that Bradford was crowned the most naturally unhappy place in the UK, with the city only getting a predicted 110 hours of sunlight in winter.

Neil Wright, a sleep expert at Beds Divans said, “Seasonal affective disorder affects more than just your energy levels; it also affects your sleep and day-to-day life.

“People with SAD often feel excessively sleepy during the day and typically sleep longer than usual at night.

“Healthy sleep helps us balance our moods and regulate our emotions. Without healthy sleep, you’re more likely to struggle with feelings of depression and anxiety.

“The change in daylight hours can result in people losing their routines. People may begin to sleep in which can affect how you function throughout the day and your sleep schedule.

“To keep in sync, you should stick to a routine and resume getting up early despite how dark it is. This will help you stay tired at normal times and overall give you a better night’s sleep.”

The study also found that the South East is naturally the happiest region in the UK with eight cities/towns from there receiving the most hours of natural sunlight.

The top five naturally happiest & unhappiest places in the UK according to the number of sunlight hours.

Happiest:

Rank City/Town Monthly Winter Sunlight Average Total Winter Sunlight

1. Chichester 77 232

2. Hastings 76 227

3. St Helens 76 227

4. Eastbourne 74 222

5. Southend-on-Sea 72 216

Unhappiest:

Rank City/Town Monthly Winter Sunlight Average Total Winter Sunlight

1. Bradford 37 110

2. Barnsley 37 110

3. Rochdale 42 125

4. Glasgow 46 137