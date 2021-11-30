Eastbourne nursery to close at the end of term in ‘devastatingly sad’ decision
A nursery in Eastbourne has confirmed it will be closing at the end of term.
A nursery in Eastbourne has confirmed it will be closing at the end of term.
St Gregory’s Montessori Nursery School in Victoria Drive is set to shut permanently, according to the head teacher Sue Robertson.
She said, “The nursery directors have had to make the devastatingly sad but unavoidable decision to permanently close the nursery at the end of this term.
“Our staff have worked passionately to make the nursery the outstanding setting we all love, however covid-19 has not been kind to our industry.
“St Gregory’s Montessori Nursery School has been proud to have had the privilege of caring for children for over 30 years and we are sure you will appreciate this decision has not been taken without exploring all possible alternatives.
“We would like to thank all of our families past and present for their fantastic support over the years and we wish them all the very best for the future.”