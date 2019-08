One of Eastbourne’s town centre nightclubs has closed for a major refurbishment.

Embassy Bar, Club and Late Lounge in Pevensey Road shut its doors after the bank holiday weekend and will re-open on Saturday September 21.

Owner Gino Forte said, “It’s all about improving the nightclub experience for our customers. There will be some big changes, it’s all very exciting.”

The venue has been open for two years.

