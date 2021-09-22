Eastbourne mum in ‘constant worry’ over housing future

Lynsey Miller has been living in temporary accommodation with her two-year-old daughter since April when she became homeless.

Despite this, last week she said she was told by child services within East Sussex County Council that in two weeks she will no longer be funded to stay in the accommodation.

Lynsey said when she asked why, she was told she has no connection to the local area.

Lynsey Miller and her daughter. SUS-210922-155628001

To this Lynsey said, “I have lived here since I was 17, always worked full time and always privately rented. My deceased husband’s parents are here, my daughter was born here and all of her family are here.

“To be told that I have no local connection to the area was astounding.

“In two weeks when I’m expected to leave my current accommodation, I will be homeless.

“This situation has seriously affected my mental health, causing panic attacks, constant anxiety, sleepless nights and a constant worry of where we will end up.”

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said, “We provided Ms Miller with emergency accommodation for some months while we looked into her case.

“When it was found she had left her previous home provided by another council without giving notice, it was clear she had made herself intentionally homeless.”

In response to this point Lynsey said, “I purely went back to Scotland in 2020 after a very traumatic and painful 2019 where I nearly lost my daughter and her father. I suffered terrible post natal depression and my mental health was deteriorating.”

The council spokesperson said, “Accordingly, we advised Ms Miller to contact children’s services at East Sussex County Council for housing support. We have helped address her homelessness by giving advice, referring her to our floating support service Home Works and offering a loan for rent in advance and deposit.”