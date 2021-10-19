Eastbourne MP to review security measures after death of Sir David Amess

Mr Amess served as the MP for Southend West up until he was killed on Friday (October 15).

Mrs Ansell said, “I’m still reeling. His violent and cruel death is shocking and I can only imagine the agony of his family.

“I worked closely with David on fire safety after the arson attack at Shinewater School which mercifully caused no injury or loss of life but did result in huge upset, wanton destruction and disruption to children’s learning.

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell SUS-200212-152122001

“He led the All Party Parliamentary Group on fire safety and the campaign for design change in new build schools.

“Kind is the description most often applied to him and so he was.

“When I lost the election in 2017 he reached out to me and wrote the most beautiful letter which I treasured, even then.

“I had the most joyful welcome from him when I returned at Christmas in 2019.”

Following Mr Amess’ death, Mrs Ansell also reflected on the death threat she received in 2017.

She said, “Questions abound again on MPs’ safety. I had my own brush with this back in 2017 with the death threat I experienced.

“It’s getting harder to say that these events are one in a million when it’s been two in five years.

“Thank you to all those who have written or called me over the weekend. Your kindness and concern mean a very great deal to me.

“In turn, I have written to the mayor of Leigh on Sea to express our solidarity at such a time as this.

“There are still many people in Eastbourne, and Sussex more widely, who talk of former MP Ian Gow and remember him with great affection.

“They remember where they were when they heard the news of his murder, in some cases, they remember where they were when they heard the car bomb explode.

“It rocked our community just as it has there’s.”

The Eastbourne MP explained how she will be having a look at her own security to ensure her safety.

Mrs Ansell said, “I will be reviewing my own security measures with the police and my team, that’s given, but with a mind set on protecting the relationships and the connections I have with the local community.