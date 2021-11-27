Eastbourne MP backs new law
Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell has voiced her support for a new law.
This week the Government made the announcement that it will introduce Harper’s Law.
The law means that anyone who is convicted of killing an emergency worker whilst committing a crime will receive a mandatory life sentence.
Mrs Ansell said, “It is named after PC Andrew Harper, who was tragically killed in the line of duty in 2019.
“I would like to pay tribute to the tireless campaigning of Lissie Harper, who has fought for justice for her late husband.
“Emergency workers work in aid of others every day. They are courageous, selfless and brave, and they deserve to be protected.
“I very much welcome this change in law, and that Ministers are determined to introduce the law as soon as possible.”