Eastbourne MP backs new law

This week the Government made the announcement that it will introduce Harper’s Law.

The law means that anyone who is convicted of killing an emergency worker whilst committing a crime will receive a mandatory life sentence.

Mrs Ansell said, “It is named after PC Andrew Harper, who was tragically killed in the line of duty in 2019.

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell

“I would like to pay tribute to the tireless campaigning of Lissie Harper, who has fought for justice for her late husband.

“Emergency workers work in aid of others every day. They are courageous, selfless and brave, and they deserve to be protected.