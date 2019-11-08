Eastbourne Mothercare announces it is closing

Eastbourne Mothercare has announced it is closing.

Today (Friday) the shop has started a massive closing down sale with everything in store “dramatically reduced, just in time for Christmas”.

The baby and maternity retailer says everything must go after it was confirmed the company has gone into administration and is closing all its remaining stores across the UK – with all stock discounted.

A spokesperson for Mothercare Eastbourne said, “This is a great opportunity for customers to pick up some amazing deals as everything is reduced. Demand will be high so don’t wait to grab a fantastic deal, especially if you’re Christmas shopping!

“We’d also like to thank our customers in the local area for their historic support of the Mothercare brand.”

According to store management, stock levels are high as warehouses are cleared, so there is plenty of choice and customers are advised to take advantage of the heavy discounts as soon as possible as some of the most popular ranges may sell out fast.

The website will remain live until further notice and discounts will also be available online as long as the website is live.

The spokesperson said any product warranties or guarantees will remain valid and customers are encouraged to spend any gift cards as soon as possible. Gift cards will no longer be available to purchase.

Mothercare has been the UK’s number one retailer for prams, pushchairs, car seats, baby clothes, maternity clothes, nursery furniture, toys and gifts and has been a staple on the high street since 1961.

Eastbourne Mothercare has not yet announced an official date when the store will close.