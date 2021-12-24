Eastbourne mother sews 80 pairs of clothes for midwifery unit

A mother has sewed 80 pairs of newborn leggings to donate to Eastbourne Midwifery Unit (EMU) this Christmas.

Summer Downer, who is the founder of child clothing company Little Squidges, said she donated the leggings to the midwifery unit at Eastbourne DGH as she was once a patient.

She said, “I had both my children there – four and two years ago. Well almost, my first-born was born in the ambulance in the hospital car park but EMU looked after me, my partner and babies amazingly.

Summer Downer from Little Squidges at the EMU SUS-211223-163823001

“Over the last few months I’ve been sewing up some tiny newborn leggings to donate this Christmas as a thank you.

“All new mummies who give birth over the next few weeks in EMU are asked kindly to place a donation to go towards the midwifery unit in return of some handmade Little Squidges leggings.”

The Little Squidges founder said EMU midwives were delighted with the leggings and loved the print and patterns.

Miss Downer added, “They’re not much bigger than my head - too cute.

Summer Downer from Little Squidges at the EMU SUS-211223-163802001

“It was so lovely to see them again after all these years.”