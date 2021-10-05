Eastbourne mother completes London Marathon after relearning to walk

Selene Edwards was one of 350 British Heart Foundation (BHF) ‘champions’ who took to the streets of London on Sunday, October 3.

A BHF spokesperson said, “Selene, who is a mum of four, suffered nerve damage after giving birth to her fourth child which left her unable to walk. Determined to use her legs again, she told her consultant that she was going to run a marathon.

“Through physio and a lot of determination, Selene learnt how to walk again. Her first run was a mile round the block and when she got home, she signed up to the 2021 London Marathon.

Selene Edwards. Photo from DFphotography.co.uk SUS-210510-120550001

“She decided to run for the BHF as her mum Louise, who Selene describes as her ‘hero’, had numerous heart attacks a few years ago which took the family by surprise.

“However, thanks to the care and research, which the BHF has helped fund, Louise is still here today.”

The spokesperson said the marathon was Selene’s fourth of the year – in which she recorded a personal best.

After crossing the finish line in 4 hours and 25 minutes she said, “Taking part in the London Marathon was a huge challenge and an incredible experience.

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s been a long wait to get to the start line and I’m really proud of what I’ve achieved and the money I’ve raised for the British Heart Foundation.

“I’m forever grateful to all the people who have supported me along the journey to the start line, for their love, kindness and support.

“The atmosphere on the day was awesome and I want to say thank you to all the amazing people on the sidelines cheering me and all the other runners on, they really inspire you to keep going and put a smile on your face.

“Knowing that the money I have raised will help the British Heart Foundation raise vital funds for life-saving research for people in the UK living with heart and circulatory diseases was also a huge motivator.”

Lizzie Moscardini, events manager at the BHF, added, “It’s fantastic to see Selene’s determination and courage in helping the British Heart Foundation raise life-saving funds for people living with heart and circulatory diseases.

“The stories of why our amazing supporters take part never fails to amaze me and it was incredible to be back at this legendary event, cheering Selene and our other BHF runners on.

“It’s thanks to the commitment of people like Selene, that the BHF has been able to continue to fund groundbreaking discoveries including pacemakers and genetic testing for inherited heart conditions that help transform lives.”

According to the spokesperson, London Marathon 2021 runners have raised more than £900,000 for the charity so far.