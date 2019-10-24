Eastbourne microbrewery plans are given thumbs up

A new microbrewery could be on the cards for Eastbourne.

Eastbourne borough councillors gave plans to explore the idea a thumbs up at a Cabinet meeting last night (Wednesday).

Eastbourne council could open its own microbrewery

Now experts across the field will be asked to advise the council to develop a microbrewery and supply chain partnership.

A £5,000 fund has been agreed to commission expert brewing support and develop the project.

The council says the idea has been in the pipeline for some time and says, with the authority’s number of licensed premises, it makes “good commercial sense”.

An agenda of last night’s meeting says, “The market for specialist beers has been growing for some years and the council see an opportunity to explore how they may profit being engaged.”

It also says, “There are a number of highly successful brewery and distilling entities in and around the town and the council would benefit from their expertise and existing position in the market.

“...An exciting project for businesses and the business and wider community to collaborate with the council, it is thought this opportunity will open up a high amount of interest and enagement whilst potentially spearheading an innovative approach to local authorities’ supply chain development.”

