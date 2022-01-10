Eastbourne mayor’s charities presented with £1,000 from local firm

Hawes Construction Group salvaged scrap metal from the clear up and refurbishment, ahead of the Department for Work and Pensions leasing the offices and Eastbourne Borough Council moving its base to the Town Hall.

Proceeds raised from the scrap metal totalled £500 with Polegate firm Hawes Construction Group topping up the amount by a further £500.

The mayor, Councillor Pat Rodohan, said, “My thanks to Hawes for their work and generous donation which will help support the fantastic three good causes I am raising funds for – Amaze, Community Wise and Holding Space.”

The Mayor of Eastbourne’s chosen charities for the year have received a £1,000 boost following the clearance of council offices at 1 Grove Road. SUS-221001-171858001

Amaze helps families with disabled children and young people with special educational needs with information, advice and support.

Community Wise is a busy community centre in the Motcombe area used by people of all ages and backgrounds for activities ranging from toddler groups to a charity shop.

Holding Space supports parents, carers, children and families who are struggling with their mental health, providing face-to-face, telephone and online help.