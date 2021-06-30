Eastbourne mayor holds first charity event

Councillor Pat Rodohan’s first fundraising event will be the Mayor’s Charity Seafront Walk on Sunday July 18 from 2pm.

He is inviting people across Eastbourne to join him on the 4.6 mile route from Fisherman’s Green to Holywell and back again.

The walk is to raise money for Cllr Rodohan’s nominated charities for the year – Amaze, Community Wise and Holding Space.

Mayor and councillor Pat Rodohan with representatives of his chosen charities. SUS-210630-102831001

Amaze helps families with disabled children and young people in Sussex.

Community Wise is a busy community centre in the Motcombe area used by people of all ages and backgrounds for activities ranging from toddler groups to a charity shop.

Holding Space supports parents, carers, children and families who are struggling with their mental health, providing face-to-face, telephone and online help.

Cllr Rodohan said, “I have chosen three fantastic charities which are close to my heart and they all need fundraising support from the community to help them meet demand for their services.

“I hope as many people as possible come with me on this walk, which is mostly flat and wheelchair accessible, along Eastbourne’s glorious seafront in support of these local good causes.”

Anyone wishing to join the walk is asked to register in advance with the mayor’s office at [email protected] or call 01323 415020. Participants are requested to get sponsorship and will receive a certificate from the mayor.