Eastbourne mayor attends remembrance service

The mayor joined veterans in honouring the Fallen during an Act of Rememberance conducted by Reverand Nicholas Fincham

The service was organised by Bill Whaley, Secretary of the Eastbourne Royal Naval Association, and Jean Whaley who is the Secretary of the Eastbourne War Memorial Housing Society.

Mr Whaley said, “The attendance of his worship the Mayor and the Lady Mayoress was extremely important to the residents.

“Eastbourne’s Second World War Memorial was built from the proceeds of a penny collection started in 1946, and the houses were built for injured Second World War veterans.

“The houses were first occupied in 1952 and have been occupied by veterans ever since.”

The mayor, as well as Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell and representatives from both Eastbourne Borough Council and East Sussex County Council, will also take part in the Service of Remembrance on Sunday (November 14) at the War Memorial.