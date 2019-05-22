Eastbourne man wins EuroMillions

A lucky Eastbourne man has won the EuroMillions.

The mystery man, known only as Mr A, has scooped a life-changing £1 million in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw.

Eastbourne woman wins town’s lottery

Mr. A plans to put his winnings to good use by buying a new home and saving for his children’s future.

He became a millionare without ever touching a ticket – having played through national-lottery.co.uk – and has become one of more than eight million players who win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Huge congratulations to Mr. A for winning this fantastic prize. After a few simple clicks he has become a millionaire and is now able to buy a new home.

“With many people leading busy lives, playing online is becoming increasingly popular. It means you can make sure your lucky numbers are always in the draw and your ticket is always checked.”

Mr A. won the draw on March 19, 2019.

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.