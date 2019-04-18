Eastbourne man narrowly avoids jail after assault on woman

An Eastbourne man has been given a suspended prison sentence after an assault in which a woman feared being knocked unconscious according to a court document.

David Lown, 27, of Cavendish Road, Eastbourne, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating her when he appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on April 8.

Court news. NNL-170515-160043001

The offence took place Eastbourne on August 27 last year.

He was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for two years.

Magistrates said the sentence was because the offence fell into a higher bracket due to the ‘vulnerable victim fearing a risk of injury by being knocked unconscious and due to previous like offences’.

The court also made a community order and ordered him to pay £620 in prosecution costs.

