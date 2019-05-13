Eastbourne man jailed for punching victim in the face

An Eastbourne man has been given a prison sentence after carrying out an assault according to a court document.

Jordan Ross, 23, of Carisbrooke Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Eastbourne on September 20.

He was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was ‘the seriousness of the offence as it involved a punch to the face’.

