Eastbourne man jailed for eight years after £8,000 worth of cocaine is seized

Police said Hussain Alrawi, 26, and Cosmo Budd, 24, who is from Burwash Weald, are starting prison sentences after officers arrested them with cocaine supplies at an address near Tunbridge Wells.

On November 13, 2020, Kent Police executed a search warrant at a rental property in Bartley Mill, Lamberhurst, according to officers.

Police said officers seized cocaine with an estimated street value of £6,000 to £8,000.

Hussain Alrawi (left) and Cosmo Budd (right). Picture from Kent Police SUS-211220-144308001

They also recovered £1,385 in cash and electronic scales, according to a spokesperson from Kent Police.

The spokesperson added, “Cosmo Budd was renting the property and was arrested along with Hussain Alrawi. The latter’s home address was also searched where a further quantity of cocaine, scales and £2,120 were seized.

“Budd and Alrawi were charged and later pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

“Alrawi also pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing criminal property (namely the seized cash) and Budd pleaded guilty to possessing criminal property and acquiring criminal property.”

At Maidstone Crown Court on Friday, December 17, 2021, Alrawi, of Ashford Road, Eastbourne, was sentenced to a total of eight years and nine months’ imprisonment while Budd, of Heathfield Road, Burwash Weald, was jailed for three years and nine months, according to police.

PC Kady Cartwright said, “These dealers thought they could remain anonymous while using a rental property as a base from which to supply a considerable quantity of Class A drugs.

“They did not expect an early morning visit from our officers who caught them red-handed with the cocaine. This left them no option other than to plead guilty to their crimes.