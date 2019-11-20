Eastbourne man is face of world famous video game

An Eastbourne man has been chosen as the face of a world famous video game.

Arron Hopkinson, a sports commercial model from Langney, got the call this year to become the face of Football Manager 2020 and appears in the game and TV advert as ‘Pepite’.

The game was released yesterday (November 19)

Arron spent a day earlier this year being filmed training with the St Etienne Football Club first team, which would later be used in the official trailer.

The Bognor Regis Town player said, “I’m really lucky I got the role. I was really happy but I didn’t realise to what extent I would be involved until the day of filming. It was only then I thought ‘blimey it’s going to be quite a big deal’.”

The Football Manager trailer has been out for three weeks and the game was released yesterday (November 19). It has received a lot of social media attention and thousands of YouTube hits.

The 27-year-old said, “I’ve already had one person recognise me in Brighton and ask ‘are you the guy on Football Manager?’ The Bognor lads like the banter and call me Pepite. My Mrs was happy and my family were proud.

Arron said he used to be Eden Hazard's body double

“I’ve been give a couple of free copies so I’ll be having a crack at it. I always use to play the game when I was younger and loved it.”

Arron said his first role in the sports commercial industry was for Bet 365 alongside Seamus Coleman. He has gone on to work with Paul Pogba, Andres Iniesta, David Silva, Phillipe Coutinho and was Eden Hazard’s body double.