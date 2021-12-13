Eastbourne man in Germany’s Got Talent final

Drew Colby, who is a hand shadow performer, took part in the final on Saturday, December 11.

In Das Supertalent, similarly to other Got Talent series, participants have to go through auditions while the public votes for their winner.

Mr Colby said in the first round, semi-final and final his performances were described as ‘enchanting’ with former Arsenal football player Lukas Podolski saying the Eastbourne man’s semi-final act was ‘the best of the evening’.

Drew Colby on Das Supertalent. Picture from RTL / Stefan Gregorowius SUS-211213-110325001

Singer Elena Turcan was crowned the 2021 Das Supertalent champion while dancer Vitoria Bueno came second.

The Eastbourne man, who lives in Elms Avenue, has also featured on ‘Not Going Out’, ‘8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown’, ‘Game of Talents’ and ‘Trust’.

Mr Colby, who has worked with puppets since he was five, has previously won the 2018 Phoenix Arts Club cabaret award on the West End and the audience choice award for best show at the 2019 Newcastle Puppetry Festival.

