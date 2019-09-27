Eastbourne man has sailed around the coast of Britain

An Eastbourne man who set off to sail around the country in July is due to arrive back home this weekend after raising an impressive £9,000 for Prostate Cancer.

Neil Peters, known as Stick Daring, a 53-year-old father of three, set sail from Eastbourne Pier back on July 17 and he is still going in his battered tiny sailing dinghy called a laser.

Stick was last spotted in Weymouth earlier this week and is hoping to arrive back in Eastbourne on Sunday (September 29).

Locals are being encouraged to head down to Sovereign Harbour Yacht Club on Sunday to welcome him back home and congratulate him on his fundraising efforts.

A laser is only 4.2m (13ft 9”) long and a tiny 1.4m (4ft7”) wide, Daring has been overwhelmed by the British spirit of generosity as he has been greeted with open arms at every port.

The boat has taken a beating and stick has lost two GPS tracker over board when getting capsized.

Despite high seas, container ships, gales and at times nowhere to land his boat, Stick has been driven on by the great British public donating to his just giving page, currently smashing his £1,000 target and nudging towards the £10,000 mark.

Daring is following in the wake of Ron Pattenden, a Hailsham resident, who is the only other person to have sailed around Britain in a laser. He completed it in 149 days in 2004 and Daring is hoping to beat this record.

Speaking earlier during the challenge, Daring said, “I feel like I’m on the home stretch now, when I complete the Welsh coastline and head for Lands End, I know it’s not long to go until I get back to port at Eastbourne.

“I’m exhausted, but spurred on by all the lovely people I’ve met and the massive amount raised for prostate cancer.”

Despite all the electrical tracking devices failing in the first few days, progress is being tracked by the on shore support team who are posting regularly on the Facebook page.

Daring added, “I’m hoping to raise a lot of money for the charity.”

Visit www.facebook.com/stickdaringroundUK.

Donate at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stickdaringrounduk.