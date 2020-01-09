Eastbourne man fined £1,000 for breaching council order

Failure to comply with a council notice has resulted in a second £1,000 fine for an Eastbourne man.

Shaun Manser pleaded guilty of failing to comply with a community protection notice when he appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on Monday, January 6.

The council supplied this photo in September in relation to the court case

The court was told he ignored a notice served upon him by Eastbourne Borough Council on October 19, 2019, for blocking vehicle access to Seabeach Lane and storing waste in an unsatisfactory state.

He was also ordered to pay £700 costs and a £100 victim surcharge.

This follows a similar council prosecution of Manser last summer which resulted in a £1,000 fine plus costs and a victim surcharge.

Councillor Colin Swansborough, cabinet member for place services and special projects, said, “This fine sends out a clear message that we will not tolerate nuisance activities in Eastbourne and if notices we issue are breached, then we will pursue the offender in the courts.

“My thanks to the Neighbourhood First team for their investigation which has led to this successful prosecution.”

