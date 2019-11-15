Eastbourne man fears high voltage electric box could harm children

An Eastbourne man had to temporarily repair a high voltage electric box at a bus stop as he feared a child could be electrocuted.

David Long, a professional electrician, spotted the dangerous box next to the bus stop at the corner of Bridgmere Road and Ringwood Road and decided to get some duct tape to tape up the hazard.

The rusted electric box

Mr Long said, “I found an electrical junction and circuit breaker box at ground level where it had rusted so badly that the cover was laying on the ground. The voltage inside the box is 240 volts AC and my immediate thought was a child playing on the ground and putting their hand in.

“I got some duct tape and bound it up pretty good thinking I had done a temporary repair. I reported it but that was a long time ago. Now the temporary repair is showing its age.

“Does someone have to die these days before companies carry out work that they are duty bound to do?”

The company responsible for the box is Clear Channel.

A Clear Channel spokesperson said, “As a precautionary measure, Clear Channel requested an emergency disconnection from the electrical mains, which has now taken place. Safety of the public is always our number one focus.

“We’re working on a permanent fix for the electrical box in question and our senior team are investigating why this wasn’t actioned sooner. We’re in contact with the local authority who are aware, and we will work closely with them to resolve the issue,

“It’s important to add that members of the public, under no circumstances should be attempting to make a fix of any street furniture with an electrical supply. They can report damage to shelters to 24-hour hotline - 0800 731 3699 – or UK Power Networks if there’s an imminent concern.”