Eastbourne man died following asbestos exposure, an inquest heard

An Eastbourne man died after developing cancer following exposure to asbestos, an inquest heard.

Michael Hinkley, 73, died at his home in Sevenoaks Road on December 16, 2021.

The inquest, which was held at Eastbourne Town Hall on Thursday, February 3, heard how Mr Hinkley had originally gone to his GP Dr Annaliese Keightley in January 2021 as he was experiencing a shortness of breath and a cough.

Eastbourne Town Hall SUS-210216-141625001

Dr Keightley said fluid was found in Mr Hinkley’s lungs, but this was drained and he reported feeling better,

According to the doctor, Mr Hinkley later found a lump on his back and his shortness of breath returned.

The inquest heard how Mr Hinkley, who had lived with his partner Emma for 20 years, was diagnosed with mesothelioma – a type of cancer often linked with asbestos exposure.

Mr Hinkley’s GP explained that the Eastbourne man was not fit enough to receive chemotherapy and that his health ‘rapidly deteriorated’.

Via an in-life statement from Mr Hinkley, the corner heard how the Eastbourne man worked in a warehouse in Lewisham High Street, London as his first job after school.

Mr Hinkley, who was a business development manager, said he was often exposed to asbestos.

The inquest heard how Mr Hinkley had received support from St Wilfrid’s Hospice before his death.

East Sussex coroner Alan Craze said, “He had it [mesothelioma] and that was the cause of his death

“I think that is as far as I need to go.