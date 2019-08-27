Eastbourne man diagnosed with Huntingdon’s Disease to climb Three Peaks in 24 hours

An Eastbourne man diagnosed with Huntingdon’s Disease is set to climb the Three Peaks in 24 hours as part of a charity fundraising campaign.

Lawrence Hearn, 30, of Larch Gardens, Willingdon, was diagnosed with the incurable, debilitating disease in March.

He will begin the mountain climb on September 6 - with a group of nine friends from Eastbourne - in Scotland and then walk to England and finish in Wales.

Lawrence, husband to wife Faye who he married last year, said, “I didn’t want to mope. I was sat with friends and wanted to do something about it.

“It’s bad news because obviously it runs in the family. Both of my sisters have been diagnosed with it, I’m the third. We have all got it.”

The British Gas worker said he has been training in the South Downs but there is nothing nearby that can mimic the size and challenge of the Three Peaks.

He has doubled his target to raise £500 for the Huntingdon’s Disease Association (HDA) and has now reached the £1000 mark.

According to the NHS, there is a one in two chance of inheriting Huntingdon’s Disease if a parent has it.

To support Lawrence’s campaign visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lawrence-hearn