Eastbourne man awarded OBE

David Wells, 56, who is the chief executive of business group Logistics UK, was recognised for his work helping raise the voice and impact of the logistics sector at a critical time with the pandemic and Brexit.

Mr Wells said, “I am truly honoured to receive this OBE after an unprecedented period of challenge and change for our sector.

“I have always said that our industry shows resilience unlike any other, and that has been demonstrated time and again during my time as chief executive.

David Wells OBE from Logistics UK. Picture from Professional Images (UK) Ltd SUS-220101-134611001

“I am indebted to all our amazing members and their staff, as well as the team at Logistics UK, for the support and commitment which they have shown to keep goods moving despite the challenges posed by Brexit, the covid-19 pandemic, skills shortages and other unforeseen circumstances. This award is for them too.”

A spokesperson from Logistics UK said Mr Wells has successfully initiated and pursued a strategy to ensure the organisation represents the entire logistics sector by speaking to the media with one voice while also collaborating with policy makers .

The spokesperson said, “Under his leadership the organisation, which represents more than 19,000 members across the whole logistics sector and moves the goods and services critical to everyone, has dramatically raised its profile and impact with decision makers and influencers in business, politics and the media.

“Driven by his leadership and influence with opinion formers, Logistics UK achieved unprecedented recognition for logistics employees as key workers at the start of the pandemic.

“Among a host of recent important policy wins for members, the business has successfully lobbied for higher funding for the new LGV apprenticeship standard, which will enable more people to enter the industry, as well as campaigning for the interests of the sector to be recognised in the UK/EU Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA).”

Mr Wells added, “Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our team, and the backing of our members, I am so proud to see the recognition and influence which the logistics industry is now rightfully starting to achieve at all levels of government and in the media.

“This visibility will also be key to ensuring that our industry continues to attract the brightest and best talent in the years ahead.”

Married with two sons, Mr Wells was also recently appointed as chair of the trustees of a suicide prevention charity in Eastbourne.

Supported by local churches, the organisation offers counselling and support to those who need help.