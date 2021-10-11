Eastbourne man attacked and sprayed with ‘potentially noxious substance’
An Eastbourne man has been attacked and sprayed with a ‘potentially noxious substance’, according to police.
Officers said they were called to Belmore Road on Wednesday, October 6 at around 10.30am to reports a man had been assaulted.
On arrival the victim, a 52-year-old man, said he had been attacked by two men and sprayed in the face with an unknown liquid, according to police.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said the victim was taken to hospital by ambulance where he was treated for minor injuries.
The spokesperson said, “Officers conducted a search of the area but were unable to locate the suspects.
“Anybody who witnessed the incident or has any information which could help with the investigation can contact police online or call 101, quoting serial 372 of 06/10.”