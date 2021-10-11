Eastbourne man attacked and sprayed with ‘potentially noxious substance’

Officers said they were called to Belmore Road on Wednesday, October 6 at around 10.30am to reports a man had been assaulted.

On arrival the victim, a 52-year-old man, said he had been attacked by two men and sprayed in the face with an unknown liquid, according to police.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said the victim was taken to hospital by ambulance where he was treated for minor injuries.

Sussex Police SUS-211002-094135001

The spokesperson said, “Officers conducted a search of the area but were unable to locate the suspects.