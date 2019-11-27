Eastbourne man, 72, offers reward for return of wedding ring he has worn for 51 years

A man married for 51 years is offering a £50 reward for the return of his wedding ring.

Seventy-two-year-old Terrence Berry lost it while out shopping in Langney Shopping Centre on Thursday November 21.

The pensioner from Lowther Close in Langney describes the ring as a nine carat gold wedding band around 7mm thick.

Terrence said, “It is of great sentimental value to me. I have been married to my wife Shirley for 51 years now. I really hope somebody has managed to find it.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 414482 during office hours.