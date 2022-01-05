Eastbourne man, 61, goes missing
Police have launched an appeal to find a missing Eastbourne man.
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 6:16 pm
Paul Beddoe, 61, disappeared last night (Tuesday, January 4).
Paul is described as white, very tall at 6ft 6ins, with greying hair but balding.
Eastbourne Police have put out a tweet this evening (Wednesday, January 5) on Twitter in a bid to find him.
Police said on Twitter: “There is real concern for his welfare and we are carrying out searches and enquiries. If you see Paul please call us on 999 quoting serial 291 of 05/01.”