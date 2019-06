The Eastbourne lifeboat crew was called to assist a person on board a yacht ‘in difficulty’.

The volunteer crew was called to the incident close to the shore in the Pevensey Bay area at approximately 8pm on Friday (June 7).

In a video, the crew on board the all-weather lifeboat can be seen carrying out the rescue while waves crash against the yacht in high winds.

The crew said they were requested to attend after reports the yacht was in difficulty.