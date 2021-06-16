Eastbourne LGBTQ event to mark Pride month

True You is a new business in Eastbourne that’s holding the events each month.

The first evening – as part of Pride month – takes place at The Crown & Anchor pub in Marine Parade.

It will be held on July 30 from 8pm-12am and feature a Queen tribute band, dancers and Pride-themed decorations.

Pride Month

Set up in 2019 by mother and daughter Jo Farina and Natasha Peacock, True You was started for personal training and group exercise in 2019.

Natasha said, “Since then we’ve had great success and built up a fantastic community of strong women and men, despite working through the pandemic.”

The idea of doing LGBTQ events came from Natash as she is gay herself.

She said, “We will hold monthly events in Eastbourne, to celebrate the LGBTQ community and equality, give people a chance to meet other like minded people and have fun.

Owners of True You - Natasha Peacock (left) and Jo Farina SUS-210616-124517001

“So far we have had a fantastic response from the community, a lot of interest in the event and our up coming events.”

Tickets are £10 each.