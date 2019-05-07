Eastbourne LGBT campaigners demand more equality from ‘unsupportive’ council

LGBT protesters waved banners demanding more equality outside Eastbourne council offices.

The demonstration took place on Friday as the results of the council elections were declared.

It was organised by Betty Gallacher, chair of Eastbourne charity Bourne Out which supports the LGBT community in the town.

Betty said the demonstration was a success and timed deliberately when all councillors were inside the Town Hall.

She is furious with Lib Dem council leader David Tutt and MP Stephen Lloyd for what she says is a lack of support for equality in the town.

Betty said, “We stood on the steps of the Town Hall for 90 minutes. Our main effort was to get the attention of the councillors. What disappointed us most was that none of the Lib Dems came out to show their support for the LGBT community. We will not be going away and we will continue to challenge the council on equality issues.”

Bourne Out is organising the third Pride in Eastbourne on July 20 but Betty says the council has not offered any support.

She said, “Eastbourne Pride will bring thousands of pounds into the town as well as providing an opportunity for everyone, not just the LGBT community, to celebrate equality and diversity.

“Eastbourne council and our MP should be working with us to make this event sustainable.

“Well, they are not. Why, for example, hasn’t the council’s head of tourism been working with us? Isn’t that his job?

“We have met with Stephen Lloyd MP but what he has achieved for us? Nothing.

“And now I invite the council leader David Tutt to sit down with us and offer us something meaningful.

“We can’t go on running this for ever and the council needs to get behind us, though I doubt they will.”

A council spokesperson said, “The council is in regular dialogue with Eastbourne Pride organisers. We will continue to offer our support and hope the 2019 event is bigger and better than ever.“