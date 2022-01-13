Eastbourne launches new Ultramarathon Beachy Head race

This year sees the addition of an Ultramarathon, an endurance race with runners invited to take on both the traditional 26.2-mile marathon route followed by the 10-kilometre route.

Entries for October’s Beachy Head Marathon will go on sale from 7.30am on January 14, with keen runners able to take advantage of Early Bird pricing.

One of the biggest off-road marathons in the UK, the Beachy Head Marathon is popular for its challenging but scenic route through the South Downs National Park countryside and the event includes a Marathon, Half Marathon and 10K route.

This Friday (January 14) Eastbourne residents will be able to buy entry for the Beachy Head Marathon. This year sees the addition of an Ultramarathon, an endurance race with runners invited to take on both the traditional marathon route followed by a ten kilometre route. SUS-220113-105435001

Entries to the Ultramarathon are limited to just 200 spaces and due to the challenging nature of the race, will only be accepted from runners that have previously completed a marathon within five hours.

Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Cabinet Member for Tourism and Culture Margaret Bannister said, “The Beachy Head Marathon continues to be one of the most popular off-road marathons in the UK and, following on from the successful introduction of the Half Marathon in 2020, we are thrilled to announce the brand new Ultramarathon route this year giving the opportunity to more runners of all abilities to enjoy racing in this picturesque setting.

“Set against the stunning backdrop of Eastbourne, the South Downs and our coastline, it’s unsurprising so many runners are keen to take part and so I would encourage anyone interested to secure their entry to avoid disappointment.

“I also hope those travelling to Eastbourne to take part in this event will extend their stay to enjoy all that our wonderful town has to offer.”

The Beachy Head Marathon, Ultramarathon and 10K will take place on Saturday October 22, with the Half Marathon to follow on Sunday October 23.