Eastbourne language school is taken over

A well-known Eastbourne language school has new owners, it has been announced today (September 5).

Twin educational group has merged with LTC Eastbourne, the school based in Compton Park.

Paul Clark, principal at LTC Eastbourne, said, “As LTC becomes part of the Twin group, it’s gratifying to note Twin’s appreciation for our business and I look forward to being a continuing presence in this next phase of our development.”

And Twin group CEO Caroline Fox said, “The LTC team has built up a strong reputation and loyal customers in this unique location. We are delighted to welcome LTC into the Twin group and excited to be able to offer a study environment unlike any other in this part of the UK – we see great potential to grow our business here. Our students who often visit historic sites, can actually live and study in one during their time with Twin in Eastbourne.”

Based in Greenwich, London, Twin group says it is an integrated provider of education, training and career development. It has previously worked with government contracts and offers educational services to international students.

By merging with LTC Eastbourne, Twin says it will expand on its current products for language students and host them at Compton Park and its 10-hectare estate.

Compton Park is an 18th century mansion that has served as a language school for over 54 years.

It is the only grade 1 listed building in Eastbourne and in its time has hosted British Royalty (including Queen Elizabeth II), a future Tsarina of Russia, and was once owned by a Prime Minister.

The Duke of Devonshire – whose family still own it to this day – acquired Compton Park in 1782.