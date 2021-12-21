This festive shot was taken at Birling Gap by Bob Newton, with a Samsung S8. "Robin redbreast! You don't often see robins there!" he said. SUS-210812-105013001

Eastbourne in the festive season, through the lenses of our readers

Festive fun, serious sunrises and plenty of landscapes and wildlife feature in this December round-up of Eastbourne Herald readers’ pictures.

By Julia Northcott
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 2:38 pm

If you have a photograph you would like to share with us, please email it as a JPEG to [email protected] telling us a little about the picture and the kind of camera/phone you used.

Rob Clemes took this shot of these stones artistically piled on top of the groynes at Holywell whilst out on a dog walk on a winter's day. SUS-210812-102010001

Martello Tower 64, just south of Sovereign Harbour, taken by Barry Davis with a Canon 5d. "It was built about the time of Trafalgar, in 1805-6, to guard against invasion by the French. It was used again during WWII," he said. SUS-210812-104144001

Eastbourne beach on a Sunday morning stroll, taken by Donato Tallo. SUS-210812-104628001

"Tranquil, but a tad on the cold side," said Karen Bailey, who took this shot of Eastbourne beach at low tide with an iPhone. SUS-210812-105247001

