Eastbourne in the festive season, through the lenses of our readers

Rob Clemes took this shot of these stones artistically piled on top of the groynes at Holywell whilst out on a dog walk on a winter's day. SUS-210812-102010001
Martello Tower 64, just south of Sovereign Harbour, taken by Barry Davis with a Canon 5d. "It was built about the time of Trafalgar, in 1805-6, to guard against invasion by the French. It was used again during WWII," he said. SUS-210812-104144001
Eastbourne beach on a Sunday morning stroll, taken by Donato Tallo. SUS-210812-104628001
"Tranquil, but a tad on the cold side," said Karen Bailey, who took this shot of Eastbourne beach at low tide with an iPhone. SUS-210812-105247001