Eastbourne hotels celebrate after having 29,000 guests since reopening

The Burlington in Grand Parade and the Majestic Hotel in Royal Parade, which both form part of the Coast and Country Hotel Collection, experienced a ‘bumper summer’.

Reflecting on a hectic few months, the hotel management teams were pleased to see the number of guests they had served in the time since being closed.

Nikki Stewart, general manager of the Majestic Hotel, said, “Looking back on what we’ve achieved in the last few months is always a rewarding feeling, but when you put some numbers on it, it just makes it all the more eye-opening.

Burlington Hotel in Eastbourne SUS-200528-110418001

“In hospitality, you’re often very much focused on looking after the in-house guests, so you can easily forget just how many people you’ve looked after over a period of weeks and months.

“To think that, between us, we’ve had more than 29,000 guests already since reopening really underlines how much the hotels and our destinations have to offer and how hard the hotel teams have worked, whilst also offering great positivity for the future.”

The general manager added, “It’s not just for the hotels either. Another layer of reward comes from knowing that we’ve supported that many people visiting East Sussex. Given we’re an area usually popular with tourists, the positive impact for other businesses in the area is huge.

“Given the superb demand we’ve been seeing, we are always looking for more people to join our amazing teams. So, if anyone is looking for work – do please get in touch.”

Paul Fitzgerald, portfolio managing director of the Coast and Country Collection, said, “Following an enormously challenging reopening period, we’re delighted to have had such a busy summer season.

“It is always interesting and fun to review some of the quirky statistics that are generated by our business – such as having cooked and served more than 350,000 sausages to our guests at breakfast, which is quite extraordinary.

“Our teams across the collection have all been working so hard throughout the summer and it’s fantastic to see how busy the hospitality industry has been.”