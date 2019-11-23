Eastbourne hotel fire: the latest updates

One fire engine remains at the scene of the devastating Eastbourne hotel fire.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said, one fire engine and a control unit remained at the scene as of 2pm today (November 23).

The Claremont. Eastbourne hotel fire. Picture: Jon Rigby SUS-191123-122121001

Efforts to isolate the gas supply to the Claremont Hotel are continuing.

There are concerns over the stability of the building which means that this work cannot take place in the immediate area around the hotel. Alternative plans have been put in place.

This work will take some time and people are being asked to avoid the area.

Meanwhile, firefighters are allowing the gas to burn off in a controlled manner which is being closely monitored.

Work is being carried out to ensure the site is secure.

Cordons remain in place to ensure public safety and are being managed by Sussex Police.

East Sussex Fire said it was called at 8.52am on Friday (November 22) to reports of a fire in a basement of the Claremont hotel.

At the height of the incident, 12 fire engines were at the scene, supported by specialist vehicles and officers.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, Sussex Police, Eastbourne Borough Council, the ambulance service, Highways, utility companies and local building control assisted.

Everyone was evacuated safely.

Eastbourne Borough Council is helping provide accommodation for people from neighbouring properties who need somewhere to stay.

Anyone who is unable to return to their home because of the fire and needs alternative accommodation can call Sussex Police on 101 for assistance.

In a statement this morning, East Sussex Fire said two fire engines and a control unit remained at the scene. at 6am