Firefighters are back at the Claremont Hotel where a part of the building has just collapsed.

This comes after the raging fire on November 22 saw the Grade II listed building put out of use.

East Sussex fire and Rescue Service said on Twitter, “We currently have firefighters back on scene at the #Claremont in #Eastbourne. Part of the building has collapsed. Building Control are on scene. The building remains unstable. Please avoid the area. Cordons are still in place.”

More to come as we get it.