Eastbourne hotel fire: Fears for building’s stability as operation continues

The fire service’s operation at the site of a fire-ravaged Eastbourne hotel is continuing this morning (Sunday. November 24).

The East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was first called to the Claremont Hotel, on Eastbourne seafront, just before 9am on Friday (November 22).

The Claremont. Eastbourne hotel fire. Picture: Jon Rigby SUS-191123-122308001

At least 12 fire engines were sent to the scene to battle the flames, which tore through the building into the roof and left black clouds of smoke streaming into the sky.

On Saturday morning, two crews and a control unit remained at the scene and by Saturday evening, one crew remained on scene.

In a statement issued on Saturday afternoon, East Sussex Fire said crews were attempting to isolate the gas supply at the hotel.

However, ‘concerns over the stability of the building’ meant this work could take place in the immediate area around the hotel.

The fire service said alternative plans had been put in place.

A spokesman added: “This work will take some time and people are being asked to avoid the area.

“Meanwhile we are allowing the gas to burn off in a controlled manner which is being closely monitored.

“Work is being carried out to ensure the site is secure.”

As of 9am on Sunday (November 24), one fire engine and a control unit remained at the scene.

East Sussex Fire said: “Work is continuing today to isolate the gas supply to the Claremont Hotel.

“The local authority have put a permanent cordon around the building.

“Sussex Police are managing the cordons which remain in place to ensure public safety.

“Thank you for your continued support.”