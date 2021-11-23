Eastbourne hotel ballroom becomes flats

The Albany Lions Hotel in Grand Parade is part of the Lions chain owned by Sheikh Abid Gulzar, who also owns the piers in Eastbourne and Hastings.

The Albany has a vacant section that used to be a ballroom and, if approved, this new planning application from James Simmonds to Eastbourne Borough Council would create 12 flats.

The hotel, including this ballroom section, has been closed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

The Albany Hotel in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-180523-102322008

Plans says the proposed site is at the rear of the main hotel building, fronting Burlington Place where it has its own separate entrance, and also has a number of disused office and storage rooms within the basement.

If approved, 12 self-contained one-bed flats could be created – five at basement level, five at ground floor level, and two on the first floor.

Plans say there would be bin/cycle storage at the back, accessed by a side door at basement level.

There is no on-site parking so residents would have to use nearby on-street parking.

According to the plans, permission was granted in 2018 for 10 flats to be created on this site so work started for that in June this year, the only change is two additional flats within the former function room bar area and store room beneath, plans say.