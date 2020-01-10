Eastbourne homeowners catch ‘large male’ breaking into property

A ‘large male’ was caught breaking into a property in Eastbourne – but homeowners successfully scared him off.

Sussex Police said in the early hours of January 4 the residents ‘disturbed’ the man after he had forced open the backdoors and tried to make his way into their home just off Meads Road.

Police reported six other break-ins and attempted break-ins in the past few weeks.

In the early hours on January 4, according to police, a white man wearing glasses and a navy hoodie turned security cameras away and then broke the Willingdon Drove property’s garage doors in an attempted break-in.

Police said on the night of January 4 a business reported an attempted break-in where unknown suspects tried to smash the front windows, no entry was gained.

On January 3 a garage in Bridgemere Road saw unknown suspects attempt to pull the doors off its hinges, police said.

A sports club off College Road was also reportedly targeted overnight on January 3 after suspects broke in through the front doors. Police said potential CCTV may help identify the assailants.

Police said an overnight attempted break-in at a property in Framfield Way saw suspects pick the lock of the front door but were then denied entrance by an inside bolt lock.

In the late evening of January 6 at a property in Hartington Place, homeowners saw security lights come on and tools left behind following an attempted break-in, according to police.

