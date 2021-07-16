Eastbourne Herald readers’ pictures: A stunning swallow, a ‘laughing’ seagull and some familiar landmarks
Some excellent wildlife photography starts off this batch of Eastbourne Herald readers’ photographs, with highlights including a young egret, a ‘laughing’ seagull trying to keep cool and a swallow feeding its young.
Friday, 16th July 2021, 12:35 pm
There’s also a fair few scenic shots, including seascapes and landmarks such as Eastbourne pier.
If you have a picture you would like to share with us, email it as a JPEG to [email protected] telling us a little about the picture and the sort of camera/phone you used.
