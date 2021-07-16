Klaus Jerzembeck took this terrific shot of a swallow feeding its young at his home in Herstmonceux. SUS-210716-112946001
Klaus Jerzembeck took this terrific shot of a swallow feeding its young at his home in Herstmonceux. SUS-210716-112946001

Eastbourne Herald readers’ pictures: A stunning swallow, a ‘laughing’ seagull and some familiar landmarks

Some excellent wildlife photography starts off this batch of Eastbourne Herald readers’ photographs, with highlights including a young egret, a ‘laughing’ seagull trying to keep cool and a swallow feeding its young.

By Julia Northcott
Friday, 16th July 2021, 12:35 pm

There’s also a fair few scenic shots, including seascapes and landmarks such as Eastbourne pier.

If you have a picture you would like to share with us, email it as a JPEG to [email protected] telling us a little about the picture and the sort of camera/phone you used.

1.

Low tide on Eastbourne beach near Holywell, taken by Frances Burgess. SUS-210716-110755001

Buy photo

2.

Melanie Wells made a collage of raindrops on fuchsias in her garden. These pictures were taken with an iPhone 11 Pro Max. SUS-210716-110928001

Buy photo

3.

Here's Wilf enjoying a doggy ice cream at the Langney Reach Beach. Pictured by proud owner Jacqui Astridge with an iPhone. SUS-210716-111119001

Buy photo

4.

Egyptian geese in the grass at Hampden Park, taken by Karen Bailey with an iPhone. SUS-210716-111322001

Buy photo
Eastbourne HeraldEastbourne
Next Page
Page 1 of 5