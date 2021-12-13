Eastbourne Herald Christmas food reviews: Gingerbread Latte

From crisps to pizzas and soups, we have been reviewing Christmas goodies on video.

Monday December 13: Gingerbread Latte

PRICE: £3.90 from Starbucks

Gingerbread Latte from Starbucks. Would recommend to anyone looking for a festive pick-me-up. SUS-211213-155432001

One of the festive offerings from Starbucks this year is a gingerbread latte. It consists of a regular latte with gingerbread syrup, whipped cream and is topped with gingerbead crumbs.

My expectations were pretty high for this. I know the coffee chain normally does a good job during the festive period having tried other holiday-themed Starbucks drinks in the past.

Even though I do not particularly associate gingerbread with Christmas, I was still confident that this would not be a disappointment.

I’m pleased to say that my instinct was correct.

This is a fine festive beverage. It tastes warm and comforting, and not overly sweet which was one of my fears. I’d advise anyone looking to get into the festive spirit to pick up a gingerbread latte next time you’re in the town centre.