Eastbourne gym hosts Santa workout for charity

Cargo Gym, with support from Eastbourne Hockey Club, hosted the workout in aid of Samaritans Eastbourne and District.

The event, which was held in Saffrons Sports Park on Saturday, December 18, saw 30 people dressed as Santa complete the workout.

Three trainers from Cargo Gym, which is based in Saffrons Road, instructed the group while dressed as elves.

Cargo Gym's Santa workout. Picture from SA Studios SUS-211221-150154001

The event consisted of a 45-minute bodyweight workout with the Santas receiving a medal and mince pie at the end.

More than £500 was raised from the workout, which Cargo Gym aims to make an annual event.

Cargo Gym’s Sam Parish, who organised the event, said, “For Cargo to support the Samaritans was a no-brainer as they do such important work and we want to promote how important mental health is and the benefits exercise has on it.

“It was great to see everyone come together, dress up, have some fun and raise over £500 for such a great cause.

Cargo Gym's Santa workout. Picture from SA Studios SUS-211221-145516001

“Mental health has such an important part in what Cargo is about, we are not about how fast you can run or how many push ups you can do, it’s just about you doing your best, having fun and being part of a community.”

Mr Parish also praised the work of Samaritans and urged residents to support the charity however they can.

Mr Parish added, “This was our first event so I’m incredibly happy with how it went.

“It has given us a great base to build on for next year so that we can hopefully have more Santas and raise even more money!”

Michela Zakariudakis, who took part in the event, said, “It was so much fun and such a brilliant sight to see 30 Santas of different ages all working out together. I’m looking forward to next year already!

“I just want to say thank you to Cargo and the Samaritans for organising such a great event, it’s definitely got me in the Christmas spirit and anywhere there are medals and mince pies I’ll be there!”

Following the event, Samaritans’ Joanna Pragier thanked Cargo Gym for the fundraiser.

She said, “We were absolutely delighted when Cargo Gym thought of us for their outdoor fundraising workout event – which really highlighted fun and wellbeing.

“The team of encouraging and positive coaches kept all the Santas in order on the AstroTurf and we all had a wonderful time.

“Thinking of others and helping so positively is particularly appreciated by our callers and our volunteers this time of year.