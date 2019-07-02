Eastbourne gym hangs up its boxing gloves after 24 years

An Eastbourne gym has closed after 24 years in the town.

Asterix in Seaside Road announced the gym, which taught children through to adults self defence and Thai boxing, will close its doors.

Asterix Gym was run by British champions Melanie and Eddie Smith

In a statement, owners Melanie and Eddie Smith said, “After 24 years having Asterix it’s time to hang the gloves up and move on to the next adventure.

“After 20 years on Seaside Road we’re happy to say we’ve done good, achieved three British titles, one southern area and Commonwealth Thai boxing titles.

“Although happy with our next move, our hearts are broken right now as we love what we do and will miss each and everyone of you that has walked through our doors.”

Both former British champions, the husband and wife team have juggled owning the gym with raising children, studying for degrees, and running another business.

Melanie said to the Herald, “It’s sad to leave our customers and that era of our lives behind, but it was a plan we made a few years ago.

“Now we want to focus on our children and I want to pursue other career goals! We have thoroughly enjoyed teaching children from six years through to adults. We have gained many dear friends along the way, as well as raise money for various charities.”