Eastbourne group raises £500 through Macmillan coffee morning

The Rotary Club is part of an international group that brings together businesses and professional leaders to provide humanitarian service around the world.

This morning (Friday, September 24) as part of Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning initiative, the club held its own coffee morning from 7am at Brewers decorator centre in Birch Road.

Among the 35 guests invited were the MP for Eastbourne Caroline Ansell, Eastbourne Borough Council leader Councillor David Tutt, and Mayor Pat Rodohan.

Eastbourne AM Rotary Club coffee morning SUS-210924-144659001

A spokesperson for the club confirmed around £500 was raised.

Joint club president David Barker said, “It was a great breakfast, all due to the generosity of Brewers - what great support they provide to the local community.

“Our members and friends also did a splendid job, helping us raise a significant amount for this amazing charity.

“We have supported the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning for many years now as a club, and we are very proud to do so.”

Eastbourne AM Rotary Club coffee morning SUS-210924-144739001

Eastbourne AM Rotary Club coffee morning SUS-210924-144729001

Eastbourne AM Rotary Club coffee morning SUS-210924-144709001

Eastbourne AM Rotary Club coffee morning SUS-210924-144719001