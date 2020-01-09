Eastbourne GP surgery broken into overnight

A GPs’ surgery in Eastbourne was broken into overnight which saw four charity boxes stolen leaving staff and patients ‘disappointed’ and ‘sad’.

Kelly Flynn, practice manager at Park Practice in Hampden Park, said the break-in was first discovered this morning (Thursday) by a member of the nursing team arriving for work.

Kelly said, “It’s alarming for staff and patients. We are disappointed. We don’t know what they were coming in for. We don’t keep anything valuable in the premises. It’s quite surprising someone would break in here. Four charity boxes tied down to the counter in the reception were taken. It’s sad.”

The practice manager said staff were left to clean up the aftermath this morning in the main reception, which meant a temporary room had to be set up to accommodate patients.

Kelly said, “We had to do a clear up. But it was business as usual from lunch time. We have reported it to the police who have been responsive and helpful.”

