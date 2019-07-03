Eastbourne gardener found at the foot of cliffs

An Eastbourne gardener took his own life, an inquest heard on Tuesday (July 2).

Timothy Gardener, of Buxton Road, was found at the foot of cliffs below the Belle Tout lighthouse on February 1 this year.

The inquest heard 44-year-old Mr Gardener’s brother had found a rucksack he believed to belong to his brother on the clifftop, with his work tools inside.

Detective Sergeant Todd Stewart was called to the stand at the court in Muriel Matters House, Hastings. He said he attended the scene where a vehicle had been found at Birling Gap with a note inside.

Lifeboat crews later recovered a body from the foot of cliffs which was identified as Mr Gardener.

Coroner Alan Craze said, “The note makes it clear he’d gone there with the intention of bringing his life to an end. There isn’t any doubt about that at all.”

Speaking to the family present, he said, “It will have been devastating, and you will never forget. It has to be come to terms with.

“It’s our hope the inquest will help you reach some sort of closure over time. I hope it has helped to some extent.”