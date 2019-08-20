Eastbourne Freemasons fund day out for children with cancer

Families of children with cancer were treated to a powerboat experience thanks to a generous donation from the Eastbourne Anderida Masonic Lodge.

Anderida Lodge and Sussex Masonic Charitable Trust raised a total of £2,208 and donated the money to the Children With Cancer Fund in Polegate (£708) - which ‘grants wishes’ for children in the East Sussex area - and Wetwheels (£1,500) - which provide disadvantaged people the chance to experience the excitement of power boating.

When Wetwheels received the donation the organisation asked what it could be spent on and the lodge put CWCF forward.

Paul Gregory, the worshipful master at Anderida Lodge, said, “This is a wonderful example of how three excellent charities, through networking, can work together for the benefit of the local community and forge strong future relationships that will continue to help that community.”

The money was raised through lodge meetings, an annual ladies festival, raffles and then Sussex Masonic Charitable Trust donated further funds through ‘match funding’.

For more information visit www.wetwheelsfoundation.org/, www.childrenwithcancerfund.org.uk/, www.freemasonryeastbourne.co.uk/.