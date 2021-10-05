Eastbourne football club given money to buy new equipment

An Eastbourne football club has received £500 from the police to buy new equipment and supplies.

A police spokesperson said, “Eastbourne PCSOs had the pleasure of attending a football training session down at St Catherine’s College last week, to present a £500 cheque to Eastbourne United’s under-12s team obtained through our Police Property Act Fund (PPAF).

“With assistance from the team and their head coach, Gavin Boddy, Eastbourne United under-12s were able to apply for the PPAF and were successful, the funds will be used by the group to purchase new equipment and supplies.”

Eastbourne United under-12s with the £500 cheque. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-210510-121930001

The PPAF is made up of money received from the sale of found property and from property confiscated by order of court and then sold.