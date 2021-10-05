Eastbourne football club given money to buy new equipment
An Eastbourne football club has received £500 from the police to buy new equipment and supplies.
An Eastbourne football club has received £500 from the police to buy new equipment and supplies.
A police spokesperson said, “Eastbourne PCSOs had the pleasure of attending a football training session down at St Catherine’s College last week, to present a £500 cheque to Eastbourne United’s under-12s team obtained through our Police Property Act Fund (PPAF).
“With assistance from the team and their head coach, Gavin Boddy, Eastbourne United under-12s were able to apply for the PPAF and were successful, the funds will be used by the group to purchase new equipment and supplies.”
The PPAF is made up of money received from the sale of found property and from property confiscated by order of court and then sold.
The spokesperson said the main aim of the fund is to support local projects undertaken by voluntary or charitable organisations that solely benefit the communities of Sussex.